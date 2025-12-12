Yuchi Nation painting returned to artist

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We are Yuchi people, we are still here," said shUshpa (Dr. Richard A Grounds), a member of the Yuchi Nation, and Executive Director of Yuchi Language Project.

It's the message this painting and the Yuchi Nation are preaching and living every day.

shaiwanA, Richard Ray Whitman, painted the work you see here. Whitman said it embodies what it means to be part of the Yuchi Nation.

Friday was the first time he saw his painting in about 30 years.

After purchasing the painting in the 90s as a tribute to the Yuchi Nation, the Moore Family returned it to Whitman, after the passing of their father, John Moore, an anthropology professor.

Moore worked with the Yuchi people.

After Moore passed away, his family was thrilled to be contacted by the Yuchi Nation.

"Getting to know those people, getting to establish friendships with them and help them, that was the work that truly gave him purpose. That's so special," said Moore's daughter, Alex.

The Yuchi Nation is a Native American group with roots that stretch to the Florida Panhandle.

"Our language tells us how we need to live in this world, how to carry on our ceremonies, how to live in a proper relationship to the animals, to the plants," said Grounds.

The Nation includes about 2,800 people. Grounds said Friday's act help continue their mission of preserving their culture and Yuchi language.

"It's amazing if you can imagine getting to work every day with Yuchi Elders and learn from them and pass that knowledge to young babies, young children, young teenagers, young adults," said Grounds. "So we are in this amazing process of reclaiming our heritage, our land."

Whitman and Dr. Grounds will now drive this painting back to Oklahoma where they will continue their Yuchi Language Project.

