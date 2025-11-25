TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — About 35 students lost everything in the recent fire at The Social Seminole apartments, said FSU.



FSU said 90% of these students and recent grads are international.

Florida State is working with the community to help collect items and funds for these students.

Watch the video below to see initiatives they have in plan and those in the works.

FSU community donates items to students who lost everything in recent fire

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the aftermath of the recent blaze, about 35 FSU students and recent grads have nothing left.

90% of these are international students, where help is far away, and their paperwork and important documents went up in flames.

FSU has been working to provide relief since the disaster.

"We're starting Maslow's hierarchy of needs, food, shelter, water," said Amy Hecht, Vice President for Student Affairs. "Then building up from there to make sure that we can get them whole and back on track."

Tuesday these students were able to collect items donated by the community.

"We brought a lot of backpacks, duffel bags, some kitchen utensils," said Shannon Hall-Mills said her call to help was an instinct.

"What that would feel like as a college student losing everything so suddenly like that," said Hall-Mills. "You've got a semester to finish, another one coming up, and to get back on your feet with things really matters."

FSU said this help is to fill basic needs but after Thanksgiving they're moving to a more tailored approach, planning to launch an adopt a student initiative.

"Then they can hopefully as a department an office, a church, or individual kind of make the students whole for all of those things that think about that you've collected over time," said Hall-Mills.

If you're looking to help right now, Hecht said the best way to do that is through their student emergency fund which allows them to provide tailored support.

"That emergency fund gives us the ability to buy whatever it is that's still needed and really tailor it to the individual student," said Hecht.

You can help contribute to this fund via the link here.

