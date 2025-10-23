Springfield Apartments adding more affordable housing in Tallahassee through major expansion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Housing Authority shared plans for a major reconstruction at Springfield Apartments.



The project includes demolishing the 200 units that currently stand and rebuilding 504 units.

The Tallahassee Housing Authority shared renderings of the new units.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Springfield Apartments, a key affordable housing complex, is set to undergo major renovations. That will include knocking buildings down and expanding units to meet to demand and fix poor living conditions.

Springfield Apartments is set to undergo a major overhaul with complete demolition and reconstruction. It's a development resident Gwendolyn Clary cannot believe is finally happening.

"Oh, that's so exciting," said Clary. "That's exciting to know that they're going to remodel, redo. It can change a lot of families' lives, like myself. It can give everybody a different perspective of living."

Living at Springfield Apartments for two years, Clary said she's seen conditions deteriorate.

"I've seen things get worse, you know, as far as bugs and pests," said Clary. "The mold, mold can come apart too. And, you know, they try to get rid of it, but it can gradually grow back."

The project will turn 200 units into 504 affordable housing units.

Executive Director of the Tallahassee Housing Authority, Brenda Williams, shared new renderings of the homes.

"Our aim here is to improve the quality of life for the residents here at Springfield Apartments," said Williams.

Williams said right now they're completing a demolition application to submit to HUD. Residents will be given vouchers to relocate during demolition.

"All of the residents will have an opportunity to move back to the site after it's redeveloped before anyone else can move in," said Williams. "They get first refusal on apartments before we move any other tenants in."

Williams said rent will remain based on household income.

The housing authority will apply for funding for construction from the state's tax credits.

Regardless of the timeline, they're improvements Clary said she is excited to see.

People should be able to sleep better, breathe better, like a safer environment, a secure environment," said Clary.

Next steps for residents will include communication from the Tallahassee Housing Authority about this demolition plan and when to expect relocation. Williams says she’s hopeful demolition can start in the spring of next year.

