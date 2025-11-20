Several hurt after fire breaks out at Tallahassee student living community

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE — Six people were hospitalized after a fire damaged a student living community in Tallahassee Wednesday night. That's according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The fire broke out at the Social Seminole, a student living community not far from Florida State's campus. Police say one of the buildings is a total loss, and firefighters are working to put out the flames.

Police say each of the six people sent to the hospital had non-life threatening injuries. They add some were burned and others were hurt after falling.

The American Red Cross is responding and will provide assistance to residents who lost their apartment, according to police.

Josh Cardonas, who lives the complex, told us, "I heard some screams and thought there was like a fight going on. I'm a little nosy so as soon as I open the door, I just see the whole building up in flames." He added, "It went by pretty quick and spread to the next building as well. It's crazy. I'm speechless."

At this point, it's unclear when or how the fire started. We have a reporter on scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. We will share updates as we receive them.

