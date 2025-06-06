Behind the Scenes: Bainbridge’s Animal Control reveals overcrowding at local animal shelter

Animal control officers like Michelle Glisson play a vital but often overlooked role, responding to emergencies, reuniting pets with their owners, and ensuring animal welfare with compassion and care.

The Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society is nearing capacity, taking in over 100 strays in May during the peak of puppy and kitten season.

Watch the story to learn how to support local animals in need of a permanent home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a job that often flies under the radar, but it’s critical to the safety and well-being of animals in our community. Animal control officers work tirelessly behind the scenes, responding to emergencies, reuniting lost pets with their owners, and ensuring that animals in distress receive the care they need.

I had the opportunity to ride along with Michelle Glisson, an Animal Control Officer with the Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society. Glisson has served in her current role for three years and has been with the shelter for more than a decade. Her dedication to animals is deeply rooted in compassion.

“You have to be a caring person,” Glisson shared. “You have to care about the community. You have to care about the animals. You have to have some compassion.”

Contrary to common misconceptions, animal control doesn’t simply round up every animal seen on the street. Glisson emphasizes that their goal is to help, not harm.

“I think the biggest misconception is that we just bring in any animal that we see. We don't. We are actually trying to find their home,” she said.

This time of year brings unique challenges. As Glisson noted, it’s mating season for many animals, which increases sightings of wildlife. She encourages residents to contact the Department of Natural Resources for issues involving wild animals.

The Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society is seeing a significant influx of animals. According to Marnie Johns, the shelter’s Animal Services Director, spring marks the beginning of what they refer to as “puppy and kitten season.”

“A lot of animals are breeding, so we're taking in a lot of litters right now,” Johns explained.

In May alone, more than 100 stray animals were brought into the shelter. Currently, the facility is caring for around 200 animals—placing it near capacity.

“It keeps us on our toes,” said Johns. “We keep looking for signs of disease, vaccinating the incoming animals, and sometimes performing euthanizations if there's just too many.”

If the shelter exceeds capacity, it may no longer be able to accept new animals. That’s why the community’s support is so vital.

The Humane Society encourages local residents to consider adoption or fostering. They offer a two-week trial period for adoptions and host meet-and-greet events to help match potential pet parents with their new furry friends.

“We have an application on our website,” Johns said. “We encourage people to fill it out and then come on down, meet some of the animals, and see who they can foster or adopt.”

Want to help?

Visit the Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society’s website to fill out an adoption or foster application. You could be the forever home a stray has been waiting for.

