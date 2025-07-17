Bainbridge residents seek answers on Wheat Avenue construction

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — Residents living near Wheat Avenue say they’re frustrated by the lack of information surrounding long-awaited road improvements, and now they’re demanding answers.



Bainbridge residents are seeking updates on the long-delayed Wheat Avenue road repairs

The city has confirmed a storm water improvement project is underway

It includes new drainage pipes, curbs, and repaving to address flooding and road damage.

Wheat Avenue, a well-known roadway that borders a nearby elementary school, often sees heavy traffic during school hours. For neighbors like Jamier Cooper, who has lived in the area for nearly a decade, the road's deteriorating condition has become a growing concern.

"They are asking questions [about] when the road is going to be repaved. [They] just want to know an update," said Cooper. Cooper told us he’s made multiple attempts to contact Bainbridge City Hall about potential repairs, even resorting to social media in hopes of receiving a response.

"I went inside City Hall and tried to make contact. I've also sent messages through Facebook," he explained. He says his neighbors share his concerns, but many aren’t sure how to get involved or where to turn for updates.

"Some people are—I don't know if I should call it afraid—or they don't know who to contact," Cooper added.In response to community concerns, the City of Bainbridge shared details about the Wheat Avenue Stormwater Improvement Plan. According to a city statement:

"This project will install about 2,800 feet of new underground stormwater drainage pipes, along with concrete storm structures, curbs, and fresh asphalt at the project's completion. These improvements will help water drain properly during heavy rains and reduce standing water in the area."Construction on the project officially began on June 23 and is expected to be completed within 180 days, pending weather conditions.

As work gets underway, residents like Cooper hope the city will improve communication and keep the community informed every step of the way.

