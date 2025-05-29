Low turnout marks start of early voting in Southwest Georgia

The outcome could influence electricity rates and climate policy statewide

One candidate remains on the ballot despite his disqualification

Watch the story to get at the key races

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Early voting is underway across Georgia, but turnout so far is low in many parts of Southwest Georgia.

As of this week, only a fraction of registered voters in the region have taken advantage of early voting. In Grady County, just 80 out of 17,386 registered voters had cast ballots, as of Thursday evening's update. In neighboring Decatur County, only 10 of the 17,266 active registered voters had voted as of Wednesday. The county had not updated it's numbers to include Thursday voting by the time this article was published.

This election season carries weighty decisions for Georgia residents. Voters are selecting candidates to represent them on the Public Service Commission (PSC). It's a powerful regulatory body that sets electricity rates and shapes statewide energy policy. Although the PSC primarily represents metro Atlanta districts, its decisions impact utility costs and climate-related policy across the entire state.

One point of confusion on the ballot is the appearance of Daniel Blackman's name, who was recently disqualified from the race. Despite the disqualification, his name remains listed, raising concerns about voter awareness and ballot clarity.

In addition to statewide races, local contests are also on the line. The city of Cairo is in the process of electing its next mayor, adding another layer of significance to this year's local ballots.

Election officials are urging residents to make their voices heard before early voting ends on June 13.

Stay with us as we continue to track voter turnout and election developments across Southwest Georgia.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.