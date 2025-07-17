South Georgia mother shares traumatic birth story to raise awareness, advocate for others

Giving birth is often described as a life-changing experience, full of emotions. But for some mothers, the birthing process can also be traumatic.



Ally Price’s childbirth experience turned traumatic when her daughter Lydia was born not breathing after 24 hours of labor, requiring emergency intervention.

16% of women experience PTSD after childbirth, highlighting a need for support, especially in underserved areas like South Georgia.

Watch the story to hear why advocates say there needs to be a community for those who have witnessed birth trauma.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For Ally Price, what began as a joyful journey quickly turned into an unexpected ordeal.

“Those were the scariest four days,” Price recalled. “We were completely blindsided,”

Price found out she was pregnant in February 2024.

“I went to the doctor for a routine visit, and they were like, ‘Surprise—you’re pregnant,’” she said. “We were so overjoyed. It was our first baby.”

Her pregnancy progressed without complication until it was time to deliver. That’s when everything changed.

“It was very scary because there were lots of wires and monitors that they started putting on me,” Price said. “All of a sudden, at the end of me pushing, there were like 15 people who flew into the room.”After 24 intense hours of labor, Price gave birth to her daughter, Lydia. Born headfirst, Lydia wasn’t breathing at first. Medical staff immediately intervened.

“They were really impressed with how she's doing now,” Price said. “She did a really amazing turnaround.” According to the Georgia Birth Advocacy Coalition, 16% of women experience post-traumatic stress disorder following childbirth. It's a statistic that resonates with birth professionals like Caroline Harris, a doula and owner of Mama’s Heart.

“We do have one other doula here in town that's practicing,” Harris said. “But overall, I still feel like there is a need in our community.” Doulas play a critical role in supporting expectant mothers—helping create birthing plans, attending doctor appointments, and ensuring women know they have options and a voice during the birthing process.

“Some people may not know what questions to ask their doctor or have concerns that they don’t know what to do about,” Harris explained. “A doula can help you navigate that.” Now, Ally Price is determined to turn her trauma into purpose—using her experience to support other mothers and encourage her own daughter.

“When my daughter gets older and she’s scared of something, I’m just going to remind her she was this little tiny baby and she was so brave,” she said. “We’re going to keep reminding her forever.”

Resources:

Support other parents caring for their newborns in NICU here.

Find out about mental health support here.

