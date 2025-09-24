SEE HOW: a peanut stand became Bainbridge’s marketplace gem

KGD Produce started in 2017 as a small roadside stand selling boiled peanuts before opening a full downtown storefront in 2021.



Today, the store offers fresh produce, grass-fed meats, cheeses, jams, sauces, and unique Southern snacks you won’t find in big grocery stores.



Watch the video to see why customers visit the store daily.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What started as a simple roadside peanut stand is now one of Bainbridge's most bustling produce hubs.

I'm taking a closer look at how KGD Produce grew from humble beginnings into a neighborhood staple.

"I come every day. My favorite thing about it is the peanuts. They're just the best peanuts in town. Literally every day, everybody in there, everybody in the shop comes in and we get a bag of peanuts each," said Wilkinson.

This is Emmee Wilkinson,she works at a nearby shop downtown and makes a daily stop at KGD to grab her bag of boiled peanuts before they sell out.

It's a snack that started small from roadside pop-ups and summer stands and grew into a full-time business in the heart of Bainbridge.

"A lot of people enjoyed coming to us versus the big grocery stores, and that's when they kind of started, you know, what if you did this full-time after you graduate from college? We definitely have a market for it," said Kelsey Harell, cofounder.

Now the store is packed with more than just peanuts.

Fresh produce, grass-fed meats, local cheeses, jams, sauces, and Southern snacks, all things you won't usually find at a grocery store.

"So we get told a lot that there's not anything else like this in Bainbridge, or even really within the area," said Harell.

Another reason customers love KGD? Its downtown location.

It's easy to swing by, grab a snack, or pick up fresh ingredients before heading home.

"You know, everything else is shopping. So then you can even come in and just buy a little snack if you're hungry. And then, or you can go home and have things to cook at home," said Wilkinson.

KGD also puts together custom gift baskets filled with Georgia-made favorites from jams and sauces to cheeses and snacks.

