ON THE ROAD: Fall Family Fun returns to Spring Hill Farm in Bainbridge

Spring Hill Farm in Bainbridge has been hosting Fall Family Fun for 14 years.

Activities include pumpkin launching, horseback riding, pig races, and a corn pool.

Fall is officially underway in Bainbridge and so is a family tradition at Spring Hill Farm.

The land was first settled in 1844, and the Provence family has cared for it since 1981.

For the past 14 years, they’ve hosted Fall Family Fun, an event that can draw up to 500 visitors each Saturday and Sunday.

For parents like Josh Paske, it’s now a family ritual. His daughter Daisy says she has a couple of favorites at the festival.

“The pumpkin launching was cool, but I really like the horse back riding,” Daisy Paske said.

“Bainbridge is certainly on the move, so to bring people up from Tallahassee to come experience the Flint River, Lake Seminole, the new downtown park and of course take advantage of some of the rural scenes and Spring Hill Farm and the fall festival. There’s a lot to do in Bainbridge, Georgia,” Josh Paske said.

Owner Dan Provence says carrying on the farm is a way to honor his father’s dream.

“He always envisioned this place as a place where families could come and enjoy themselves. So he had a vision long time ago. It was just an extension of what he wanted for our farm,” Dan Provence said.

Dan’s son Daniel moved back from Atlanta during COVID, and today he owns 50% of the business.

Together, they’ve added attractions like two corn mazes, a sunflower field, and the Pumpkin Chunker—a hand-built trebuchet that launches pumpkins across the field.

“We’ve sort of made a name for ourselves in the community, and that’s something to be proud of,” Daniel Provence said.

Neighbors say the farm has become a fall destination with pig races, hayrides, horseback rides, axe throwing, rubber duck races, and a bounce house.

And this year, the fun will take a spooky turn with a haunted maze on Oct. 24, 25, and Halloween night.

The grand opening of Fall Family Fun at Spring Hill Farm is this Saturday. It runs every weekend through Nov. 2.

