Climax Mayor and wife arrested on child molestation and cruelty charges

Climax, GA Mayor Joseph Kelly and his wife, Natalie have both been arrested

Mayor Kelly is charged with two counts of child molestation

His wife is charged with two counts of cruelty to children

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday evening the arrest of 38-year-old Joseph Kelly, and 44-year old Natalie Kelly.

Joseph Kelly is the current mayor of of Climax, GA. He has been charged with two counts of child molestation.

His wife, Natalie, is charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

According to the Sheriff's Office release, DCSO had been called Saturday to assist the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. GBI was investigating allegations that Joseph Kelly had sexual contact with multiple minors.

Both Joseph and Natalie Kelly were arrested later that same day by GBI agents and Decatur County Sheriff’s Office investigators. They were booked into the Decatur County Jail.

DCSO says at this time, there is no indication that the alleged acts are related to Kelly's employment as Mayor.

Once GBI's investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

