ON THE ROAD: Bainbridge’s Best-Kept Secret: The Mailroom Speakeasy

Not every bar asks you to walk into an old post office and head underground.

I'm taking you inside The Mailroom Speakeasy, a hidden lounge with a secretive, Prohibition-style twist.

Bainbridge is known for its beautiful historic charm, but not exactly for nightlife.

Well, one man wanted to change that, bringing both together in one unforgettable spot.

"And the city came to me and said, oh, well, we have this old post office for sale. And I said, show me that. And once I saw a picture of it, I said, get the keys," said John Noel, Postmaster.

That old post office was built in 1914, and John Noel saw potential.

With its grand staircase, terrazzo floors, and big windows built before the days of electricity, he knew it was something special.

He restored the building, first as an event space, but then decided to create something entirely new in the basement.

"People think it's something out of New York City. It's, it's, uh, something from the 1920s. It's just, it's amazing. And, really, there's a reason we have Prohibition cocktails on the menu, because this was created during Prohibition. So speakeasies were intended for places people could surreptitiously go and drink alcohol back when it was illegal," said Noel.

Today, The Mailroom Speakeasy is hidden behind a red light and a heavy door.

Once inside, guests are transported to another era, low lighting, jazz, craft cocktails, and that secretive atmosphere that makes a speakeasy so unique. And it's not just locals who love it.

Ever since opening, people have been traveling from Tallahassee, Thomasville, and even farther, boosting Bainbridge's entertainment scene and economy.

"Yesterday, there was a lady that said, this is my favorite place. I love coming here. I felt like I stepped back into time, and I love that it's been preserved," said Lori Gregg, Business Partner.

John says a bank of Tesla Powerwalls will keep the lights on here, even during hurricanes or outages—so business never stops.

