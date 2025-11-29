Drought conditions worsen across the Big Bend and South Georgia

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — As the drought continues to worsen each week, 16 counties across our area have at least some area under an exceptional drought. With little rainfall in November, conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate.



The last time we saw a drought reach these levels was in the year 2000.

The National Weather Services says we are 12.26 inches below our normal rainfall totals for the year so far.

As you’ve stepped outside recently, odds are you have noticed more dead trees, dry soil, and lower water values in ponds and lakes. Drought continues to worsen not just in one area, but for multiple counties across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Portions of 16 counties across our viewing area are in an exceptional drought. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, from January until now, this year has been the 17th driest year in the past 131 years and October was the 33rd driest October on record.

We haven’t seen drought conditions this bad in 25 years.

The National Weather Service’s latest climatological report shows that we have gotten 41.96 inches of rain since January 1, which is 12.26 inches below our normal value of 61.12 inches. Even worse, we have only gotten 1.59 inches of rainfall since September 1, which is 9.31 inches below our normal value of 10.90 inches.

This has caused burn bans to be put in place for multiple counties and cities listed on your screen with restrictions including the burning of yard debris, land-clearing fires, campfires, bonfires and more.

These burn bans are to be taken seriously; any violations can lead to fines and other legal penalties. Below are a list of counties and cities that currently have a burn ban in place:



Leon County

Jefferson County

Gadsden County

Calhoun County

Lafayette County

City of Midway

City of Bainbridge

The following restrictions are included in many of the burn bans:

