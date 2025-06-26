Cairo invests in wastewater upgrades to support growth and clean water access

CAIRO, GA. (WTXL) — We often have direct access to clean water but most people aren't thinking about where it comes from or the people who play a crucial role and making sure that process runs smoothly each day. And now, Cairo is making a major investment to ensure that process continues to run smoothly for generations to come.



Cairo, GA is receiving $4.1 million from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant, including improvements to orbital disks, grit removal, and the belt press system.

Lead operator Vickie Walden emphasizes the importance of proper wastewater treatment, noting that most people overlook the critical role it plays in maintaining clean water access and supporting community health.

Thanks to a $4.1 million investment from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, the City of Cairo is moving forward with essential upgrades to its wastewater treatment facility. The improvements include upgraded orbital disks, a new grit removal system, and updates to the belt press system—all designed to enhance the plant’s efficiency and capacity.

“In order for the wastewater plant to operate efficiently, we need these upgrades,” said Vickie Walden, lead operator for the wastewater treatment plant. Walden emphasized that while most people rarely think about wastewater, it plays a pivotal role in the health and sustainability of any city.

“Most people don't think about when they flush the toilet or when they turn on the faucet,” she explained. “When you wash your clothes—where that water goes—it has to be treated. It's going somewhere.”

City leaders say the timing of these upgrades is crucial. Cairo is in the midst of planning for growth, including new housing developments. City Manager Booker Gainor said the improvements are laying the groundwork for future expansion.

“The impact that [these improvements] have allows for growth and expansion,” said Gainor. “We are working on a One Georgia Rural Workforce Housing Grant. It is going to bring in close to 180 homes.”

Walden notes that as new residents and businesses arrive, the demand on the wastewater system increases. “When businesses come in, that means more water to the plant—and that's more harmful water to the plant. If we are upgraded to what we need, then we don’t have to worry about harming anything.”

With this investment, city officials hope to ensure that Cairo continues to thrive, not just now, but for years to come.

“We have the infrastructure investments to continue seeing our city move forward and grow for another 155-plus years,” Gainor said.

