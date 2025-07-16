GBI: Two arrested, including a teenager, for 8-year-old's death in Decatur County following shooting last week

BAINBRIDGE, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced two people are now in custody following the deadly shooting of an 8-year-old boy last Friday, July 11th, in Decatur County.

The GBI says 49-year-old Knisha Perkins and a 13-year-old were taken into custody on Tuesday, July 15th. Perkins faces three counts of second-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The juvenile has been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault.

The GBI report says just before midnight on July 11th, they were contacted by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a death investigation. The report says the victim was shot by a 13-year-old relative with a firearm that was inside the home on Vada Road. They say no adults were present when the shooting took place, but a 1-year-old child was. The report says the child wasn't hurt.

Investigators say the case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.