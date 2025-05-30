Local businesses support Behind Bainbridge Hospital through the State Tax Credit Program

Georgia HEART Program allows individuals and businesses to redirect state income tax payments to support rural hospitals like Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge.

Local businesses, including SunStop and First Port City Bank, have contributed significant funds boosting community healthcare.

A unique state tax initiative is giving Georgians the power to support rural healthcare—and businesses in Bainbridge are leading the way by putting their tax dollars to work for the local hospital.

The Georgia HEART Hospital Program, launched in 2017 by the Georgia General Assembly, allows individuals and companies to redirect their state income tax payments directly to qualifying rural hospitals. In Bainbridge, local businesses like SunStop and First Port City Bank are taking full advantage of the opportunity to back Memorial Hospital and Manor.

“Nobody likes to pay taxes, for sure, but the idea that you can control how those taxes are spent—and that the money comes right back into the community where you and your employees live—is a unique opportunity,” said Glennie Bench, President of Southwest Georgia Oil and SunStop.

The financial struggles faced by rural hospitals across the U.S. are well documented. Between 2010 and 2021, 136 rural hospitals shut their doors, according to the American Hospital Association, with a record 19 closures in 2020 alone. Experts say these challenges stem from limited staffing and a growing number of patients unable to pay for care due to lack of insurance coverage.

“It doesn’t cost you anything to redirect your state tax dollars to your local hospital,” said Rodney Prince, a Public Accountant who supports the program. “Decatur County is very limited in our financial resources. Through Georgia HEART, you can potentially redirect all of your state tax dollars to Bainbridge’s hospital.”

Under the Georgia HEART program, each eligible hospital can receive up to $4 million annually. In Bainbridge, that funding is already making an impact. SunStop has contributed $100,000, while First Port City Bank has pledged $125,000.

“They’re one of the largest employers in the area,” said Scott Ewing, President & CEO of First Port City Bank. “They also help with new industries and job creation.”

Local leaders see the program not just as a tax benefit, but as a way to strengthen the very heart of the community.

“That money stays right here in Bainbridge and supports everybody,” added Bench.

For a full list of participating hospitals and details on how you can choose where your state tax dollars go, visit here.

