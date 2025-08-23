Former Climax mayor indicted on child molestation charges, violating oath

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — The former mayor of Climax, Georgia has been indicted on child molestation charges

According to South Georgia District Attorney Joe Mulholland, Joseph Kelly was indicted by a grand jury this week, on multiple counts of child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and violation of oath of office.

On June 1, the Georgia Bureau of investigation made the announcement Kelly had been arrested. On May 31, the Decatur County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the GBI to investigate allegations Kelly had sexual contact with children.

Along with serving as mayor, Kelly worked for the Decatur County School District. He is no longer in either position.

According to the Decatur County Elections Office website, Vanessa Martin has qualified to run for Climax mayor. She is currently a council member and the mayor pro-tem.

