BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — South Georgia football has a familiar face returning to the Gridiron in our Bainbridge neighborhood.



On Tuesday, the Decatur County Board of Education took a vote and then announced Jamey DuBose as Bainbridge High School football's head coach.

Members of the board praised DuBose as the best man for the job for a number of reason,s but notably having a winning record higher than 70 percent.

Watch the video below to hear from Coach DuBose as he shares how he wants his impact to be more than just what's shown on the field

Decatur County Board of Education announces Jamey DuBose as Head Coach of Bainbridge High School football

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bainbridge Bearcats have a new head football coach, but he's a familiar face.

The Decatur County Board of Education announced its selection of Jamey DuBose.

Dubose previously coached in Lowndes County.

He says his coaching philosophy extends beyond the gridiron.

"I want these young men that are a part of me to knowhow to be great husbands, how to be great individuals, how to be great friends. It's not just about football. When you start caring about people in general and developing the person, you start really winning at a different level."

DuBose is coming to Bainbridge after two years in Biloxi, Mississippi.

