THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — After 15 years under the same mayor, Bainbridge is turning the page and making history with its first Black mayor.

Washington succeeds Edward Reynolds, who served as mayor since 2010 through four consecutive terms.

Her top priorities include hiring a full-time grant writer, addressing homelessness, and creating youth job opportunities.

Watch the video below to see what community leaders say about her win and why it's important.

Sylvia Washington Makes History as Bainbridge’s First Black and First Woman Mayor

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After 15 years under the same mayor, Bainbridge is turning the page and making history with its first Black mayor.

"I stand on the shoulders of countless Black women who fought for the opportunities that I have not had the privilege to seize," said Washington.

I'm checking in with Mayor Sylvia Washington about her first priorities and how she plans to bring fresh energy and new ideas to City Hall.

For the past four terms, since 2010, Bainbridge has been led by Mayor Edward Reynolds.

But on November 4th, voters decided it was time for change.

They elected Sylvia Washington, the first Black and first woman mayor in Bainbridge's history, marking a new chapter for the city's leadership.

"I was overwhelmed about the results, but I was happy," said Washington.

Washington tells me she believes her win came from trust and years of being active and visible in her community.

She's worked in public service for nearly four decades, starting at the Department of Labor when she was just 16 years old.

"I just think with her experience from what I've seen since she was a teenager growing up here, she's always been in that position where she could be able to provide service to people," said Hayes.

Pastor Lester Hayes from First Freedom Christian Ministry says that experience, from social work to city council service, is exactly what she's now channeling into a plan to move Bainbridge toward more equity, access, and opportunity.

"I really would like, within those six months, is to see if we can get the money in the budget to hire a full-time grant writer," said Washington.

Washington says her top priorities include managing city finances, tackling homelessness, and expanding job opportunities for youth.

She's also focused on bringing more funding to underserved neighborhoods, something Bainbridge began addressing this year with a $500,000 state grant for housing improvements.

And neighbors like pastor Hayes tell me they're hopeful this new leadership will mean fairer attention to every part of town.

"I've been trying since we've been here to see if the city could come over here and fix that light because there is foot traffic that comes from the projects going to this store right here at night, and this is a very busy corner right here, okay, and so I've been turned down," said Hayes.

Mayor Elect Sylvia Washington is expected to be sworn in January 2026.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.