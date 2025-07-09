Back-to-school giveaways return to Bainbridge as families face supply costs again

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — As summer winds down and the school year approaches, back-to-school giveaways are popping up across the Bainbridge neighborhood to help ease the burden for local families.



Local organizations in Bainbridge are hosting back-to-school giveaways to help families after the school district ended its free supply program due to the expiration of federal funding.

The Bainbridge Women’s Wellness Center will hold a Community Bash on July 26, offering free backpacks, supplies, and haircuts for kids, with support from local businesses and Walmart.

This year, parents are once again responsible for purchasing school supplies after the Decatur County Board of Education announced the expiration of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. For the past six years, the district allocated approximately $400,000 annually to cover student supplies.

With that funding no longer available, community organizations are stepping up.

One such group is the Bainbridge Women’s Wellness Center, which is hosting a Back-to-School Community Bash on July 26. The event aims to provide essential supplies to families in need — but organizers say they still need help.

"It’s to support our community and all parents that are in need," said Patroy Reeves, Program Manager for Men’s Support at the Women’s Wellness Center. The center is currently seeking local vendors, especially barbers, to join the effort.

"We're looking for men that are barbers. We want to offer haircuts for boys. Fathers say something as simple as a haircut is very expensive for boys to go back to school," Reeves explained.

The giveaway is supported by local businesses and Walmart, and organizers estimate that 100 backpacks, along with other essential school items, will be distributed.

Reeves, who also leads the center’s men’s mentorship program, hears firsthand from fathers who are struggling to afford back-to-school expenses.

"One particular father of six children has communicated that he’s not earning sufficient income to provide for all the needs of his children. He’s concerned about how he’s going to send them back to school."In addition to the Women’s Wellness Center event, the Decatur County School District will host its annual Bearcat Blitz on July 19.

Both events offer valuable resources and support for families navigating the financial demands of a new school year.

Want to help? If you're a business owner, barber, or simply someone looking to give back, contact the Bainbridge Women’s Wellness Center to learn how you can support this year’s initiative.

