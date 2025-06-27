Women Overcoming Homelessness: Transformation and Hope at Still Waters

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — For Tiffany Leverett, life looked vastly different just a few months ago. “[I feel] total freedom. It’s very refreshing,” she says today with a bright smile and a new lease on life. But in December 2024, her journey to transformation began when she entered Still Waters, a 90-day, faith-based transitional housing program for women facing homelessness.



Tiffany Leverett overcame homelessness by joining Still Waters, a 90-day faith-based transitional housing program, securing a job, and obtaining her own housing in April 2025.

Still Waters underwent leadership changes and the closure of its supporting business, The Refinery, with former participant Nikki Stewart becoming the new program director.

The program continues to support women through personalized services like GED classes and job training, encouraging them to stay hopeful and connected to a supportive community.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I was in a bad place in my life, dealing with homelessness,” Leverett shares. At Still Waters, she found not only shelter but also the support and structure she needed to rebuild her life. She secured a job with the local school district and, by spring 2025, had completed the program. On April 9, she took the next step toward independence: moving into her own home.

“I’m in a different space now—mentally, emotionally. It helped me out a whole lot,” she reflects.

Still Waters has undergone some changes recently. The program’s leadership shifted following the relocation of The Refinery, a candle shop that previously helped fund the initiative. “They decided to sell the Refinery,” says Nikki Stewart, the newly appointed program director.

Stewart brings a deeply personal perspective to her role. “Eight years ago, I was homeless and in need of the services myself,” she says. Her journey from participant to program director speaks volumes about the program’s long-term impact.

Now at the helm, Stewart is passionate about meeting each woman where she is. “Some may need GED classes. Some may need job skills,” she explains. Community service opportunities remain a cornerstone of the program, helping women gain valuable work experience while building confidence and purpose.

For women like Leverett, the message is clear: transformation is possible. “The physical [can] get you down because you don’t see things happening. Just keep the faith and always stay surrounded by like-minded people,” she advises.

Still Waters continues to accept applications and welcomes women ready to take the next step toward stability and independence. For more information and to access available resources, contact the program directly at 229-416-4061.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.