DECAL revokes Bainbridge daycare's license after teacher arrested on child abuse allegations

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning has revoked the license for Little Blessings Childcare.

DECAL Chief Communications Officer Reg Griffin says the decision was made following allegations of child abuse involving a one-year-old child on August 13. Bainbridge Public Safety said 54-year-old Yvette Thurston, a teacher at the daycare, was arrested.

Little Blessings has the right to appeal but will not be permitted to reopen during the appeal process.

"We understand that this situation has created uncertainty and concern for families who relied on Little blessings Childcare. DECAL is committed to supporting families during this challenging time. We offer a free resource to help parents find quality child care programs that best meet their needs. Families seeking alternative care options can visit www.qualityrated.org or contact our Quality Rated Family Support Call Center toll-free at 1-877-ALL GA KIDS."

