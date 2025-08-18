District Attorney: Judge receives threats following arrest in child abuse case

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — The district attorney for the South Georgia Circuit has condemned threats made against a magistrate judge after bond was issued in a child abuse case.

District attorney Joe Mulholland said the day care worker was charged with three counts of cruelty to children, and one count of aggravated battery. Bainbridge Public Safety identified the suspect as 54-year-old Yvette Thurston.

Mulholland released this statement: "Our office will not tolerate abuse of the children in our community, who are entrusted to others for their safety while their parents work to make a living. Likewise, we will not tolerate threats against our judges, who are carrying out their sworn duty under the laws of the State of Georgia. Any individual who seeks to undermine the safety of our children or the integrity of our judicial system by making threats will be dealt with swiftly and harshly."

"The rule of law is the foundation of our community," Mulholland added. "Our judges deserve to perform their duties without fear for their safety. You may not like their decisions, but you don’t have the right to threaten them or their families. If you do, you will be prosecuted by my office to the full extent of the law."

The incident report, released by Bainbridge Public Safety, says officers responded to Little Blessings Daycare on Independence Street August 11 about child neglect.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.