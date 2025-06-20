Cairo's South Broad Street undergoes major infrastructure upgrades

CAIRO, GA. (WTXL) — One of the first roads ever paved in the city known for its southern hospitality is now receiving some much-needed attention.

Cairo, GA is upgrading the South Broad Street area using a $2.1 million federal grant to widen the road, replace utility poles, and improve sidewalks.

The project enhances water, sewer, and gas infrastructure, aiming to modernize one of the city's oldest paved roads.

Watch the story to here how locals feel about the project.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

South Broad Street in the Cairo neighborhood is undergoing significant construction improvements, thanks to a $2.1 million federal grant.

The ongoing project includes widening the street, installing new utility poles, and upgrading existing sidewalks—all aimed at modernizing the area’s infrastructure. City Manager Booker Gainor says the upgrades are crucial to improving the water, sewer, and gas utility systems that serve the community.

While residents acknowledge the temporary inconvenience, many agree the improvements are long overdue.

“It’s been a bit of a hassle getting up and down the street with all the construction,” one neighbor shared, “but once it's finished, it’s going to make a big difference.”

The project began in October 2024 and is expected to be completed by October 2025.

