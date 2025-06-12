Job training in Decatur County offers new career pathways for locals

Decatur County Fire and Rescue is offering advanced EMT training to help locals, like student Holley Earp, gain certifications and access job opportunities close to home.

Survival Flight, the county’s emergency transport service, is hiring certified EMTs, offering benefits like insurance and retirement plans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Decatur County residents looking to start a new career are finding hope through hands-on training offered by local emergency services. One such opportunity is the advanced Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course offered by Decatur County Fire and Rescue, which is helping students transition into in-demand healthcare roles.

Holley Earp, a student in the EMT program, says she's eager to earn her certification and begin working locally—specifically with Survival Flight, the county’s emergency transportation service.

"That’s one thing I’m hoping for—Survival Flight is in our backyard and they provide jobs for our community. This is where I want to be," Earp said.

Currently, Earp commutes nearly 35 miles each way for her job. With her advanced EMT certification, that commute could soon be a thing of the past.

"Right now in my current job, I drive about 35 miles one way," she noted.

Survival Flight Director Charles Barnard says the need for qualified EMTs is growing, and opportunities are available close to home for those who complete the training.

"Once they graduate from the class and get their certifications, then they'll be able to come to work," Barnard said.The demand for EMTs isn’t just local—it's part of a national trend. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, many states are tackling the EMT shortage by adjusting licensing requirements, improving access to mental health resources, and offering financial incentives to new recruits.

Barnard emphasizes that the career comes with more than just job security.

"EMS is very rewarding for everyone involved. It offers those types of people a career path that includes insurance benefits and retirement," he said. Earp says she’s driven by a desire to serve her neighbors in times of crisis and believes advanced training will help her do that more effectively.

"It’s more beneficial to my patient that I’m able to perform at a high level—and it would be great just to be back home," she said.

Interested in following a similar path? Keep an eye on the Decatur County Fire and Rescue Facebook page to learn when the department will be hosting its next EMT training course.

