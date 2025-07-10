Neighborhood kids in Cairo receive free summer lunches thanks to community giveback

CAIRO, GA. (WTXL) — In the heart of Cairo, neighborhood children are lining up for much-needed meals. With school out for the summer and fewer school-based food programs available, a local grassroots group is stepping in to fill the gap.

The T and S Foundation in Cairo is providing free lunches to children during the summer, helping families affected by reduced school meal programs and rising food costs.

The initiative is part of a broader reading and nutrition program, aimed at connecting families not just with food, but with essential resources and support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The T and S Foundation, a community organization founded by Timothy Henry and his partner, is offering free lunches to local children throughout the summer. On Thursday, 340 lunches were served as part of their ongoing effort to support families during tough economic times.

Among those who benefited was the Washington Middle School football team. Players turned out in full force for the lunch giveaway.

"It's a proud moment that what we're doing is reaching people and they're taking a whole team to come up here," said Henry. The initiative comes at a crucial time. According to the USDA, the Consumer Price Index rose by 0.2% from April to May 2025, with food prices up 2.9% compared to May 2024. As inflation continues to pressure family budgets, free food programs like this offer much-needed relief.

But for the T and S Foundation, the goal is about more than just meals.

"We feel like we're going in the right direction," Henry said. "We don't want to just provide free food and clothing to people. We want to connect them to the right resources."

The free lunch program is part of the foundation’s broader reading and nutrition initiative—now more essential than ever as cuts to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits leave more families vulnerable.

Community partnerships are key to the foundation’s success. Andre Marria, a recruiter for the Morehouse School of Medicine, was present to engage with families.

"We want to better serve families across Georgia, specifically this county," Marria said. "And to do so we need their feedback on the things that we are doing."Morehouse’s Family Health Study, which gathers insights from local communities, is helping guide improvements to healthcare and nutrition access statewide.

Henry says what drives him and his partner is the simple but powerful impact of showing up for their community.

"What it's doing is showing people real love and kindness," he said. Next, the T and S Foundation plans to host back-to-school giveaways in both Bainbridge and Cairo, continuing their mission to uplift local families.

To support the effort or donate school supplies, visit HERE.

