Free Youth Summit to Empower Local Youth

ATTAPULGUS, GA. (WTXL) — This past Saturday, a quiet town in South Georgia became a hub of inspiration and guidance for young people as South Georgia Mason hosted a free youth summit in Attapulgus. Dozens of children, teens, and parents gathered for a day of mentorship, motivation, and meaningful conversation aimed at steering the next generation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This past Saturday, a quiet town in South Georgia became a hub of inspiration and guidance for young people as South Georgia Masons hosted a free youth summit in Attapulgus. Dozens of children, teens, and parents gathered for a day of mentorship, motivation, and meaningful conversation aimed at steering the next generation in a positive direction.

Local mother Andrea Stubbs, who brought three of her six children to the event, praised the summit for its life lessons.

“It encourages them to do the right thing,” Stubbs said. “It encourages them to go to school, get good grades, and listen to their parents.”

Stubbs also emphasized the value of hearing real stories from the speakers.

“You can learn a lot from the different presenters—from them telling their stories of how they overcame their obstacles. You can really learn a lot from that,” she added.

The event featured a lineup of impactful speakers, including law enforcement veterans, anti-drug advocates, and community leaders. 18-year-old Ahmad Hughes, a Bainbridge native and sophomore at Albany State University said, “I had people that look like me telling us what’s going on in the world."

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to receive mentorship from those with lived experience.

Speakers addressed heavy issues—from drug addiction and crime to incarceration and redemption.

Some shared their own journeys from troubled pasts to community leadership, shedding light on the consequences of poor decisions and the possibilities for change.

One of the event’s keynote speakers, Elijah McCroy, brought decades of experience in law enforcement to the stage. A former warden of the Decatur County prison, McCroy didn’t shy away from describing the stark realities of life behind bars.

“They don’t understand the concept of what prison is really about,” McCroy said. “There’s more to it than just going into a cell and laying down. It’s about survival.”McCroy’s goal was clear—to prevent even one child from making a life-altering mistake.

“Hopefully with prayer and their parents, they will not choose to go down that path,” he said.The summit, completely free to the public, is part of a larger community initiative to support youth development in South Georgia.

Organizers have announced that the next event is already in the works and scheduled for the winter of 2026.

