ON THE ROAD: WTXL ABC 27 heads to Bainbridge on Monday

ON THE ROAD: Tonight, September 22nd, WTXL ABC 27 continues our Neighborhood Tour, and this time we're heading to Bainbridge.

Neighborhood reporters Maya Sargent, Lentheus Chaney, and Layan Abu Tarboush will be live in the field for our 5:00 & 6:00 p.m. newscasts showcasing what makes this place special.

Bainbridge Background:

Decatur County was formed by the Georgia Legislature in 1823, but even before that, in 1765, what is now known as Bainbridge was first known as an Indian village called Pucknawhitla. That's according to visitbainbridgega.com. The website says that in 1778, it became Burgess Town after a trader named James Burgess established a trading post there. Nearly 40 years later, in 1817, it became Fort Hughes until 1824 after the Seminoles were defeated in battle. The city then became Bainbridge, named after Commodore William Bainbridge, Commander of “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812. Visit Bainbridge says the land for a county seat was purchased in 1826, and the city was incorporated in 1829.

Now, nearly 200 years later, the city is home to over 15,000 residents, according to the city's website. The city says Bainbridge is surrounded by many natural resources, including being close to the Flint River, and offers many outdoor activities.

Following along this week as we discover what makes this town so special.

WTXL ABC 27 began our ON THE ROAD coverage in 2024. Other cities we have visited have been Thomasville, Valdosta, Wakulla County, Steinhatchee, and Tallahassee.

