Farmers market boosts business and community in Colquitt

COLQUITT, GA. (WTXL) — A new monthly farmers market is quickly becoming a vital event for the town.



With limited grocery options nearby, the market provides families with convenient access to fresh, locally sourced food and products.

Organized by the local chamber and UGA Extension, the market fosters community connection, promotes local vendors, and offers nonprofit resources.

Watch the story to hear how the market is impacting vendors and business owners downtown.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Grace Bradley, owner of Southern Source Clothier, says the Miller County Farmers Market is more than a shopping destination—it's an experience that puts Colquitt on the map for travelers and locals alike.

“We are in such a rural area where this is a unique event that brings people in the community and [from outside] the community to come here,” said Bradley.Bradley says the market helps capitalize on seasonal beach traffic that passes through Colquitt, encouraging visitors to stop, shop, and explore.

“It brings so much foot traffic to the businesses here locally,” she added.The farmers market also fills a crucial need for residents in the area, where access to fresh groceries can be limited. The closest full-scale grocery store is over 20 miles away in Bainbridge.

To better understand the impact, reporter AJ Douglas visited Smith Company and Meat Market, a nearby family-run farm preparing to join the next event.

“We’re just farm to fork. We know exactly what’s been done to [the cows]. You know what you're getting when you use our beef,” said Kyle Smith, Co-Founder of Smith Company.Smith says participating in the market is a way to connect directly with consumers and showcase high-quality, locally sourced meat.

“To get our name out there and to let people know there's other options besides the grocery store,” he said.The event is organized through a partnership between the Miller County Chamber of Commerce and the University of Georgia Extension. It's a collaborative effort that brings together businesses, farmers, and local nonprofits—all committed to enriching the community.

“I think having everybody in one place allows people to sample different products,” said Smith.Bradley agrees that the farmers market is more than a shopping event—it's a chance for connection and discovery.

“When you come here, you find out what is happening in the community and what the community brings. That is at the farmers market,” she said.In addition to fresh produce, local meat, and handcrafted goods, the market also offers nonprofit resources to support the community.

The Miller County Farmers Market takes place in historic downtown Colquitt from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on select Saturdays each month.

