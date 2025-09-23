Bainbridge’s Earle May Boat Basin: A riverfront hub for recreation, music, and community

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — Just minutes from downtown Bainbridge, the Earle May Boat Basin offers a unique blend of nature, entertainment, and community spirit along the banks of the Flint River.



The Earle May Boat Basin serves as a popular recreational area, attracting families and tourists.

Local events like concerts and festivals are revitalizing downtown and promoting community engagement.

Watch the video below to learn more about the next big event at the Boat Basin.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Bainbridge, the Flint River is a way of life.

At the Earle May Boat Basin, you’ll find families fishing, friends launching boats, and concerts echoing from the city’s amphitheater.

Just minutes from downtown, the Earle May Boat Basin is Bainbridge’s waterfront playground.

The area stretches across acres of riverfront with boat ramps, walking trails, picnic shelters, and open space for festivals and family gatherings.

The amphitheater adds to the draw, hosting concerts, community events, and regional festivals that bring crowds from across southwest Georgia and north Florida.

On any given weekend, you’ll find boats heading out to the Flint, kids on playgrounds, and visitors filling the grassy fields for live music.

Donnie Dyson works at Westside Tackle and Bait. He says as a lifelong fisherman, the Boat Basin is more than just a park; it’s a place that fuels the local economy and brings the community together.

“They put on good crowds. We have good entertainment, good food, good people, good atmosphere. It’s just all-around good time here. The fishing is real great on Seminole, and the Boat Basin on the Flint River is real good this time of year,” Dyson said.

With its mix of recreation, entertainment, and riverfront beauty, the Earle May Boat Basin remains a gathering place that defines Bainbridge for residents and visitors alike.

“If you wanna have a good time, come to a good lake that’s got some big bass and good pan fishing, this is the area to come to,” Dyson said.

And this area will be packed with thousands on Sept. 30 through Oct. 4 for the Flint River Fair.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.