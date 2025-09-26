SEE HOW: Bainbridge’s oldest bakery is still serving desserts that span generations

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — Almost a century, three families, and countless cakes later, Isaac's Bakery is still part of Bainbridge's daily life. I'm showing you how this hometown bakery has held on to its history while keeping its ovens, and traditions, alive.



Isaac’s Bakery has been in Bainbridge since 1928, now run by the third owner, Jennifer Oldaker.



Popular recipes like lemonade custard pie and sugar cookies remain unchanged, honoring the bakery’s history.



The bakery is a hub for the community, with loyal customers visiting daily or weekly, making it more than just a place to grab desserts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It is the oldest business in town. It's been here almost 100 years. We're looking forward to our 100-year celebration, but it's three families to own it, and it's an honor to be one of those three families," said Jennifer Oldaker, owner.

Jennifer tells me the bakery was started by H.E. Isaac Sr. and she took over in 2018.

Now she spends 12 hours a day keeping every cake and dessert true to its long tradition.

"There's some pressure with that. You've got to uphold people's memories. You know, everybody's got a memory of Isaac's Bakery from when they were little, when they were young," said Oldaker.

One of her regulars comes in weekly to try something new or just pick up a favorite treat.

"And she has been doing this for so many years. I mean, I remember being a kid, wanting to come after school just to get a sugar cookie," said a regular customer.

She says many recipes she's kept the same, like the lemonade custard pie and sugar cookies to honor the bakery's longtime families and traditions.

"It's an honor to put my hands on a recipe box that has Miss Marilyn's handwriting on it. I'm going to get teary," said Oldaker.

Her business strategy has worked.

She tells me the bakery stays pretty busy, especially on Fridays and Saturdays.

"I have one gentleman that comes every single day. He doesn't miss unless he's out of town. And we know he's there because he leaves us $2 bills as a tip every single day. It's pretty great. And you know, you just make relationships with your people," said Oldaker.

And that's what has also kept it running for so long, treating customers like family

"People remember you by name or remember you by face. And to be able to say, do you want to try to re-replicate cookie today? Or is that all you want? Oh, you're the one that comes and gets a cup of water every time you get a snack. You know, for somebody to remember that about you and then refer your business to other people, that just makes it special," said a customer.

But aside from their famous desserts, the bakery also has a popular deli that serves sandwiches, drinks, and salads.

