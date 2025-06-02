Archbold to host Paid CNA Training Program amid medical staffing shortage

Archbold is offering a fully-funded, paid CNA training program in partnership with Southern Regional Technical College to address rural healthcare staffing shortages in South Georgia.

Watch the story to learn how you can join the next course for free.

Applications are open now through June 9, with classes starting August 19.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

South Georgians looking to start a career in healthcare now have a new, fully-funded opportunity to become Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), thanks to a partnership between Archbold Living and Southern Regional Technical College.

Backed by a $100,000 investment from the Archbold Foundation, the program aims to address a persistent challenge in rural healthcare: staffing shortages. The paid training initiative is open to applicants across the region, offering full coverage of tuition, books, and uniforms, along with hourly wages during training.

“For years, rural medical centers like ours have faced real hurdles in staffing,” said Chelsie Cosby, Human Resources Coordinator at Archbold Thomasville. “Around 40% of our current CNAs came directly from this program. It’s helping fill a need while opening doors for students who may not have had other options.”

Erica Love, a CNA at Archbold Living in Cairo, commutes from Moultrie to follow her passion. “Being able to be that person a resident can rely on is important to me,” Love shared. “Hearing from them how much I mean to them—it opened me up emotionally.”

The program not only provides paid training—$13 per hour during instruction—but also guarantees job placement at one of Archbold’s long-term care locations in Cairo, Camilla, Pelham, or Thomasville. Once certified, CNAs will earn $16.05 per hour in full-time positions.

Tina Bates, Director of Long-Term Care at Archbold, said the most important qualification isn’t on a résumé. “You need a big heart and a capacity to serve,” she said.

Cosby added that financial support during training is a game-changer for many participants. “It gives them the opportunity to pay their bills while getting that education.”

Registration for Archbold’s CNA Training Program is now open. The deadline to apply is June 9, and classes begin on August 19.

Classes will be held at the Southern Regional Technical College Thomasville location.

For more information or to apply, visit here. Contact 229-227-5043 with any additional questions.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.