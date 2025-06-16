Decatur County residents push back as judge dismisses $3.5M Bainbridge bond proposal

Bainbridge’s proposed $3.5 million 2025 Bond Series was dismissed by a judge after the district attorney raised concerns about potential indirect support for a controversial primate research facility.

Residents, including members of Stand Up Bainbridge Georgia, opposed the bond, fearing it would fund fiber infrastructure linked to the SHM project, despite the city denying any connection.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What began as a routine revenue bond hearing has sparked heated opposition in Decatur County. Residents and local officials are voicing strong concerns over the City of Bainbridge’s proposed $3.5 million 2025 Bond Series, which a judge has now dismissed.

Local Opposition Grows Over Bond Purpose and Primate Facility Ties

June Faircloth, a Bainbridge business owner and lead organizer for the grassroots group Stand Up Bainbridge Georgia, is one of the most outspoken critics.

“I feel like it's business as usual for the city—and that’s the big problem,” Faircloth said. Faircloth and her group, which includes members from across the tri-state area, are united in their opposition to Safer Human Medicine (SHM), a company behind a proposed primate research facility in the area. They fear that city funding—particularly from the proposed bond—may indirectly support the controversial project.

District Attorney Challenges City’s Bond Strategy

On Monday, South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney Joe Mulholland filed a legal petition against the bond series, claiming the city’s actions mirrored a previous bond strategy.

“They’re basically trying to piggyback these bond revenues onto a previous bond petition for Danimer back in 2021,” said Mulholland.Danimer Scientific, a bioplastics company that received city-backed bond support in the past, filed for bankruptcy in March 2024. Mulholland and others are concerned the same financial tactics are being used again—this time with broader implications.

Fiber Optics and ‘Project Liberty’

At the heart of the dispute is a claim that the city’s fiber internet project—funded by the bond—could one day serve a facility referred to in court documents as Project Liberty, a pseudonym for the pending SHM primate facility.

“This 'fiber from home,' as they call it, is nothing more than just a way to circumvent the original orders and get Project Liberty fiber optics out to the industrial park,” Mulholland asserted.

City Denies Any Connection

City officials and legal representatives have strongly denied the accusations. City attorney Michael Kozlarek dismissed the claims that the fiber project is intended to support the industrial park.

“No fiber is going to that industrial park as far as the revenue bond. Zero. None,” Kozlarek said.In a statement, the city clarified the bond’s purpose:

“The funding is allocated for upgrades to aging sewer infrastructure in the Calhoun Street area. The telecommunications portion of the bond will support the completion of our Fiber to the Home (FTTH)Project.”The city also emphasized that the bonds “have nothing whatsoever to do with Danimer Scientific or the Downrange Industrial Park.”

Court Ruling: Bond Proposal Dismissed

In court, the judge sided with the district attorney’s petition and dismissed the city’s 2025 revenue bond series.

For those opposing the SHM facility, the ruling comes as a welcome relief. “Absolute relief that the judge ruled to dismiss,” said Bainbridge investor Elsie Boyd.

What Opponents Hope Happens Next

Boyd, Faircloth, and other protestors are now focused on stopping the SHM project entirely. Currently, a restraining order is in place to prevent construction.

“Our hope in the future is that the monkey farm gets completely shut down. Right now there’s a restraining order to stop them from building. And our hope is that it goes away,” Boyd said.

Judge Urges Communication Going Forward

In closing remarks, the judge described the situation as likely stemming from a miscommunication, and encouraged both parties to engage in more direct dialogue moving forward.

As of now, SHM's primate project is still in a pending status while other case cases await decisions.

