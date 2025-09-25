Historic Bainbridge firehouse transformed into creative arts hub

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — The Firehouse Gallery preserves a historic Bainbridge landmark while providing a space for regional artists and community arts education.



Built in 1914, the Firehouse Gallery was originally Bainbridge’s city hall, library, police station, and fire department before becoming an arts center in the 1990s.



The gallery hosts children’s art camps, adult paint nights, Bob Ross–style workshops, and exhibits featuring regional artists.



Original features like the large firehouse doors, exposed brick, and high ceilings remain, preserving the building’s historic character while inspiring creativity.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Once home to Bainbridge's firefighters, this century-old building has been transformed into a hub for local art.

I'm taking you inside the Firehouse Gallery to show you its journey from fire station to nonprofit art center.

"The building itself was built in 1914 by William Augustus Edwards. It was originally our city hall and fire house, and it eventually housed all of our government buildings. So we had the public library, city hall, the police station, the fire station, all of those places," said executive director Chelsea Kornse.

In the 90s, the city handed over the keys, and the old firehouse was transformed into an arts center

now home to classes, workshops, and exhibits for the whole community.

"It means a lot to me to restore old buildings. I grew up in an old house. I live in an old building right now. I want people to use the old, because it's art," said Mary Alice Long, art teacher.

Mary Alice, art teacher tells me visitors come from across the region: Tallahassee, Thomasville, even beyond to see the art and soak in the history that still lingers in the walls.

"It's still got a lot of architecture that you can see that it was a firehouse. In the big gallery space, there's still holes in the ceiling where the pole was. All our students, when they come, we tell them what used to be there. They're excited that they can see part of history," said Long.

But beyond the history, it's about what this space offers today: giving locals, especially kids, a chance to connect with art in a way that feels accessible.

"I know it's also important for, say, our kids or even just younger adults who come in here and have never really seen fine art. I love being able to have a place that can show them that you can make a career out of it or you can just showcase your art and do it for fun. But the inspiration, the creativity, it's vital in any community, whether big or small," said Kornse.

Kornse says even the building itself inspires artists with its unique architecture

"It is a beautiful building, It's in the Mission Spanish Colonial Revival style. And it's one of the remaining buildings in that style in Georgia, I know, but they're definitely rare all over the South and the East," said Kornse.

The center hosts kids' art camps, adult paint nights, and even Bob Ross–style workshops

In Bainbridge, I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, ABC27.

