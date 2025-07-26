Bainbridge creates Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Coordinator position

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — A Center for Independent Living (CLI) in Southwest Georgia celebrated the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act in Bainbridge. The Act prevents discrimination against people with disabilities.

CLI BAIN INC. hosted the celebration which brought together city leaders, advocates, and volunteers.

The City of Bainbridge designated July as ADA month and created a new ADA coordinator position in city government.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

BAIN INC. hosted its 35th Anniversary Celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act at the Adolph Noble Multipurpose Center in Bainbridge on Friday.

During the program, the organization was recognized with a proclamation from the city which designated July as ADA Month.

Community Economic Development Director Steve O'Neil also announced the city's new ADA coordinator position.

It will allow neighbors to voice grievances or ideas they may have to make their community as inclusive as possible.

O'Neil shares with ABC 27 that this new role is just a step in the right direction for everyone to flourish.

"It's been a long time coming. It's been a long journey, and we still got a lot of work to do to achieve that. But I think just by having this position here in the city of Bainbridge, it's a great first step."

The purpose of Friday's program was to highlight the ongoing progress and challenges in ensuring full inclusion for people with disabilities.

