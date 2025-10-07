Friends Ministries transforms from a simple outreach into a vital community resource in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — A Bible, a blanket, and a vision — that’s how Friends Ministries began its journey of hope in Bainbridge, where it’s now changing the lives of hundreds of families.



Friends Ministries started in 1991 with a simple outreach strategy.

The organization provides after-school and summer programs for 100-150 children.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Bainbridge, a Bible and a blanket at a housing project have become a cornerstone of hope for families.

"What I like about the praise and worship that I learn about God," 8-year-old Mariah Freeman said.

It began in 1991 when founder Jane Lesuer sat with children in a Bainbridge housing project to share Bible stories.

Those early gatherings grew into Friendship House, an afterschool and summer program now serving children ages 4 to 18.

Parents like Janice Freeman say Friends Ministries helps both financially and emotionally.

“It’s very stressful trying to get someone to help you get your children to and from wherever they need to go, but this has been a lifesaver. And they also teach them about God and how to treat each others and not be bullies," Janice Freeman said.

Four days a week, staff members pick up between 100 and 150 students directly from local schools, offering tutoring, mentoring, Bible study, and praise and worship in a safe, structured environment.

“I teach kids to be proud of who you are and how God made you. You may be short. You may walk funny. You may talk funny. Your ears may stick out a little bit further. But hey, God made you like that so love yourself,” Friends Ministries Program Director Johnny Payne said.

In Georgia, the need for summer and afterschool programs is far greater than the availability.

According to the Afterschool Alliance in 2019, about one in four children across the state would have enrolled in a summer program if one had been available.

Friends Ministries helps fill that gap and others.

Programs like Still Waters provide transitional housing for women and children while teaching parenting, interview, and life skills.

Nearby rental units are also offered at below-market rates to help neighbors find affordable housing.

“The neat thing about this program: it’s 501c3. No governmental intervention at all. It’s private and the program is absolutely free," Payne said.

Payne says some Friends Ministries students who started in the program at just 5 years old have gone on to become educators and now teach at Friends themselves.

