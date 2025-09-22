ON THE ROAD: Bainbridge sees increase in visitors, city focuses on nature, local businesses, and history

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — ABC 27 is on the road in Bainbridge, speaking with the City and local businesses about the increase in foot traffic they've seen.



The City said its the blend of unique shops, history, and the area's close proximity to the Flint river that draws attention to the area.

Local businesses said the community support makes this area so special.

Watch the video to hear from the City and local businesses about what makes this area so special.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Willis Park is home to historical markers that reflect Decatur County's history, but it's also home to local and independent shops and restaurants.

You can find the Bean Cafe on the corner of Water and West Street in Downtown Bainbridge.

As well as being family-owned, the cafe also employs students.

Owner Tiffany Lawrence said right now they're entirely student-run, offering work experience to about a dozen students, like Angel and BK.

What's your favorite part about working here?

" Getting to make the drinks, meeting people," said Angel.

"They've got desks set up in the office and, you know, they do school here," said Lawrence. "But they also get a lot of interaction with just people of all walks of life."

Lawrence said they also work with other local businesses to help set up the future generation.

"We don't have an official agreement, but we partner with other businesses here in town who know that we hire and train and that they look for students graduating our program to come and work in their businesses," said Lawrence.

The City said promoting local businesses is important.

"The Shop Local is not a new idea, but ours is Shop Bainbridge, and we have a logo that reflects that," said Crystal Hines with the City of Bainbridge. "We will utilize that on gift bags that we give the local merchants. It's on signage."

Lawrence said she's grateful to run a business in this community.

"Probably our favorite thing about being here is the customers and just the community and just how great everybody is in Bainbridge," said Lawrence.

Further development is coming to Bainbridge, the City said the Publix is set to open at the end of October this year, and a new hotel is coming early 2026.

