TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Market Days is celebrating 60 years at North Florida Fairgrounds with 300+ artists, handmade crafts, and an economic boost.



Market Days opens its doors this weekend, celebrating 60 years.

Held at the North Florida Fairgrounds, it’s one of the largest arts and crafts shows in the Southeast.

Market Days celebrates 60 years as Southeast's largest arts and crafts show

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hosted by the Tallahassee Museum, Market Days began in 1965 as a small outdoor fundraiser. Six decades later, it has grown into a regional holiday destination with more than 300 artists offering everything from original artwork to handmade gifts.

For many vendors, this event is a longstanding tradition. Connie Bennett of the Connie Bennett Collection has been handcrafting jewelry for 37 years. She says she has participated in Market Days for more than two decades.

“Market days is a right of passage for every artist when you get to a point in your artistry where you are able to express yourself, but it has to be in a way that people respond to you," Bennett said.

City and county tourism officials say Market Days generates about $1.5 million in direct economic impact each year.

Longtime volunteer Lou Ogburn first took over production of Market Days 53 years ago. She says she is excited about the growing support for the museum.

“I wanted to raise money, and I wanted the museum to get that money. And I had done the same thing where we lived in Georgia, so I wanted to do it,” Ogburn said.

Six buildings on the fairgrounds are filled with handcrafted items. Jewelry, home décor, spices, ceramic gifts and holiday art line the aisles.

The proceeds help fund the museum’s education programs, animal care, and conservation work, along with the preservation of historic structures.

“The economic impact for an artist when they are selling their goods handmade is their living. And not only it is the living for an artist, but also it makes economic impact for the community,” Bennett said.

The two-day event kicks off with early bird shopping Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

