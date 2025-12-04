Woman dies following shooting in Southwest Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department has started a homicide investigation following a shooting in Southwest Tallahassee.

Police say it happened at Magnolia Court Apartments on McCaskill Avenue around 2:15 p.m. According to police, a woman was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Police say this is an active investigation and will provide updates.

If you have any information call 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

