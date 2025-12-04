Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSouthwest Tallahassee

Actions

Woman dies following shooting in Southwest Tallahassee

Police reported a shooting on McCaskill Avenue Thursday afternoon
Southwest Tallahassee homicide investigation
WTXL
Southwest Tallahassee homicide investigation
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department has started a homicide investigation following a shooting in Southwest Tallahassee.

Police say it happened at Magnolia Court Apartments on McCaskill Avenue around 2:15 p.m. According to police, a woman was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Police say this is an active investigation and will provide updates.

If you have any information call 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood