School district returns to original pay plan after teachers union rejects state pay increase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Talks between Leon County Schools and Leon Classroom Teachers Association took another turn Thursday night as stalled negotiations forced both sides back to the beginning.



The district reset negotiations after the most recent teacher contract failed to be ratified.

Teachers are pushing for clearer contract language, guaranteed funding for future raises, and workload balance.

Leon County Schools returns to original pay plan after talks with teachers union



“It just almost feels like a punishment for us speaking up for ourselves,” Leon County special education teacher Cierra Freeman said.

Both sides returned to the bargaining table. But after hours of back and forth, they're now back where they started.

Thursday’s negotiations started with teachers and staff sharing their top concerns.

They called for clearer contract language, guaranteed funding for future raises, and a staffing and workload balance. They also pushed to reject the state’s pay increase of about $40 per paycheck.

Throughout the session, LCS Human Resources Director Brett Shively repeated several times that there’s no room in the budget for additional raises.

“If we had the money, we would be giving the money as raises. We have no incentive here to tell a lie,” said Shively.

Union representatives pushed back, saying funding decisions come down to priorities, not limitations.

“There doesn't seem to be any hesitation to spend money. But in the terms of salary, it's not matching what is in those other categories, and I think that is the burn for most people,” Scott Mazur, president of the Leon Classroom Teachers Association said.

After a brief break, both parties came back to the table. The district then handed out a new proposal that resets everything to the beginning.

Because the last contract was not ratified, the district reverted to its original offer, making all previous concessions and agreements open for renegotiation.

Many teachers say the move feels like déjà vu—the same debate, with no real progress in sight.

“You know in this county, it would take me almost 20 years to make 55K which is a living wage. Even though I love teaching, and I want to stay in the classroom, there’s a point at which it becomes unsustainable,” said Freeman.

Union leaders tell me this is the first time in 50 years that a contract has not been ratified. For now, negotiations remain open and uncertain, with the next bargaining meeting set for November.

