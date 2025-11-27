PACE Center for Girls is asking neighbors to help Sponsor-A-Girl for Christmas with their annual campaign

SOUTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — PACE Center for Girls, Leon needs your help in order to make Christmas a little bit more special for the students who attend.

the school is running its Sponsor a Girl for Christmas campaign. They're asking for neighbors to help acquire everything from self-care items, accessories, and school supplies.

Watch the video to hear from the Director about why the need for this year's campaign makes it more important than ever before.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Through their website, they're asking for neighbors to help acquire everything from self-care items, accessories, and school supplies.

Director of PACE Center for Girls, Dr. Tyneal Haywood, shares with ABC 27 why the need for this annual campaign is more dire than ever.

"And so what we've done is kind of put it out there in the community, rally behind our girls, and sponsor them so that they can make Christmas more fund money for them . It's more important now during this time because a lot of families are trying to recoup and rebound from what's recently been going on in our community with the suspension of the SNAP benefits. So families are trying to make ends meet and piece things together."

So far, just a little over half of the 70 students that the center serves have been sponsored, so organizers are confident neighbors will help them reach their goal over the next couple of weeks.

