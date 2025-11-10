TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ongoing FAA staffing shortages linked to the federal government shutdown are forcing airlines to cut flight capacity, leaving many travelers stranded.



As the federal government shutdown continues, flight schedules across the country are feeling the impact.

The cancellations and delays are now reaching local travelers and airport workers.

Government shutdown grounds flights, frustrates travelers across Florida

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a nationwide flight capacity reduction of up to 10% in major markets because of staffing shortages and suspended pay for some federal employees.

For travelers, the disruption is spreading far beyond the Capital City.

Flights from Tallahassee to hubs like Atlanta are backing up, leaving many stranded. Among them is Tallahassee neighbor Karlus Henry, who has been stuck at Hartsfield-Jackson since yesterday while trying to reach Phoenix.

I spoke with him by phone as he stood in line at Atlanta Hartsfield Airport waiting to be called from a long standby list of travelers.

“I’ve been on standby since 8:15 this morning and been bumped and been bumped and been bumped. Everybody is really frustrated with this whole shutdown, and I think everybody is really ready for this thing to be over,” Henry said.

So far, Tallahassee International Airport has remained mostly stable. Tallahassee International Airport Aviation Director David Pollard says there have been minor delays and a few cancellations.

“There have been impacts. Up to this point, we've seen about six flight cancellations since Friday. We have one cancellation today. We continue to monitor that. Those carriers are doing a fantastic job working with their travelers, putting that communication out to them, and getting them rebooked on other flights,” Pollard said.

Inside the terminal, TSA officers continue showing up despite the uncertainty.

One officer who asked not to be on camera told me he has six children and has had to rely on credit cards to stay current on bills.

He says local restaurants and partner airlines have been dropping off meals and gift cards, calling it “a small act of kindness that goes a long way.”

“We're very pleased and proud of our federal partners for continuing to come to work during the course of the shutdown. They've been doing an amazing job for us,” Pollard said.

Across North Florida and South Georgia, regional airports are also feeling the impact of federal staffing shortages and grounded routes.

According to FlightAware, six flights were canceled today at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City and seven more at Pensacola International.

In Valdosta, FlightStats lists operations as normal with only minor delays reported.

Pollard says he is staying in close contact with the FAA and airlines, but travelers should expect adjustments.

