TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Yourx Pharmacy brings vital access, affordability, and community care back to Tallahassee’s Southside.



YouRX Pharmacy serves every resident, insured or uninsured, across Tallahassee’s Southside.

The Southside has been known as a food desert, after 2 retail pharmacy closures.

YouRX Pharmacy brings essential care back to Tallahassee’s Southside

On Wednesday, YouRX Pharmacy held its grand opening.

A new pharmacy managed by the Bond Community Health Center.

This pharmacy isn't just for Bond patients; it's open to all residents on Tallahassee Southside, an area that's long been known as a pharmacy desert.

"So we wanted to bring those pharmaceutical services back to the Southside of Tallahassee," said Dr. Xandra Glenn, Pharmacy Director at Bond Community Health Center.

The pharmacy accepts Medicaid, Medicare, commercial insurance, and all other third-party plans. It's a full-service pharmacy that also serves uninsured members of the community.

"So we're really targeting those low-income individuals with no insurance who just need a place to come and get some pharmaceutical services. So we provide those medications for them. We are fair with our pricing, and we're not making much of a profit. We just want to provide a service for individuals that need that care," Glenn said.

Over the past few years, every retail pharmacy on the Southside has closed, leaving residents without nearby options. It's a service that's been a long time coming, and one that local leaders say is urgently needed.

"A lot of people don't have access to transportation or pharmacies. The CVS that was located here at one point closed down, and so this fills a void with that pharmacy leaving and none others locating in the area," says Commissioner Curtis Richardson, Tallahassee Seat 2.

Sometimes seeing a problem is easy, but finding a way to fix it takes time, effort, and commitment.

"Lots of times you see something, you're not able to do anything about it. We're able to do something about it, and we're excited about it," Glenn said.

Bond Community Health Center CEO, Dr. Temple Robinson, says now that this service is available, it's vital for the community to use it so it can remain open and serve those who need it most.

"We just want to encourage people to use the pharmacy. If the pharmacy is not utilized, it will go by the wayside, just like all the rest of them," Robinson said.

