Free legal services help neighbors with family law, landlord-tenant issues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Legal Aid Foundation Mobile Law Clinic provides free legal support to neighbors.



The pop-up takes place once a month in various "Promise Zones" throughout Leon County.

Leon County residents, with Leon County issues, can speak with attorneys for legal advice.

Free legal services helping neighbors deal with concerns including family law and landlord/tenant issues

Bringing free legal advice and counseling to you, that's the goal of the Legal Aid Foundation's Mobile Law Clinic.

A service that's saving residents money, something that makes a big difference for people like Linda Blazek, who said this trip has saved her at least $49.

"It helps quite a bit, because that's as much as a bill," said Blazek. "That's almost my telephone bill. Almost."

Attorneys here said the majority of the cases they deal with are family law, and most recently more landlord-tenant issues.

"I would probably attribute that almost directly to the cost of living going up as much as it is, and not just the cost of living, but really the cost of almost everything," said Attorney Zuriel Denmark.

That includes helping people navigate evictions.

"We try to use strategies to give us an opportunity to try to negotiate on your behalf or give you an opportunity to negotiate on your behalf to avoid the final judgment of eviction," said Senior Attorney, Ruby Barr.

Barr said they can provide advice to empower residents. Barr added that includes advising people that your income should be three times your rent to prevent the possibility of not being able to pay your rent.

Barr recommended visiting them for a consultation if you're struggling adding a Judge cannot order that a landlord provide payment arrangements.

"It is far better to be safe than sorry because we see so many people that by the time they contact us, it's too late," said Barr.

To qualify for this service, you must be a Leon County resident with a Leon County issue and have no or low income.

The next mobile clinic is set for January 7 at the Jack McLean Community Center. More information about the Legal Aid Foundation and their resources can be found here.

The Legal Aid Foundation will also be offering a new resource called Elder Law Clinic in February 2026 for seniors.

