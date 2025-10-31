TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest of the Big Bend is sharing what you need to know ahead of Saturday's mega food distribution.



The distribution begins at 7:00 a.m., with enough food to feed 1500 families.

It's first-come, first-served, and will last until supplies run out.

Watch the video below to find out what you need to know if you're looking to collect supplies.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Second Harvest x ABC 27 emergency food distribution to feed 1500 families

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From packing boxes at the Second Harvest of the Big Bend warehouse, to giving them out to 1500 families at a mega food distribution on Saturday, that's as families in the Big Bend prepare to lose federal food assistance.

Emergency packing events at Second Harvest this week, to prepare for a mega food distribution feeding 1500 families, a team effort by ABC 27 and Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

"A distribution of this size we've never actually done before," said Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

Second Harvest is breaking down the steps ahead of Saturday's food distribution, which include neighbors driving up to the old Sears parking lot at the Governor's Square mall to collect supplies.

That's as federal food assistance is set to run out on November 1, leaving over 100,000 Big Bend residents in the lurch.

"Our goal is to make sure that people aren't having to wait very long," said Ellsworth. "So we have a really orderly way that we fill up a parking lot that we distribute from and an overflow parking lot."

The distribution is first-come, first-served.

Food will be placed directly into neighbors' cars by driving into the Sears parking lot.

Second Harvest is also asking for donations as they look toward the holiday season. The food that is being used this Saturday was scheduled to be given out in the holiday season, so it will need to be replenished.

Second Harvest said they are able to stretch monetary donations the furthest.

"The equivalent number of meals is roughly four meals for every dollar because we're able to buy in such volume and drive down the unit price for each item we give out," said Ellsworth.

A reminder that the food distribution is officially set to begin at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 1.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.