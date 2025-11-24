CFO Blaise Ingoglia hosts turkey safety demonstration at Tallahassee Fire Department's Training Division

SOUTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the National Fire Protection Association, 52% of house fires are caused by cooking.

So with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia held a Turkey Safety Demonstration at TFD's training division.

On Monday, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia hosted a Turkey Safety Demonstration.

Since cooking accounts for over half of house fires in the nation, the purpose of this event was to inform more neighbors ahead of Thursday.

Ingoglia said the most important detail is for the bird to be thawed before cooking.

The CFO shares with ABC27 the importance of hosting the demonstration.

"One of the big issues here is that people really need to see what happens, you know, you hear stories about how, you know, uh, hot oil is going to spill over the place, but until you see it and see the demonstration and just see how problematic that's gonna be and especially if your kids are nearby."

Ingoglia also adds that neighbors should always have access to fire extinguishers in case of a cooking fire.

