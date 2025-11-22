TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Families across the Big Bend are set to receive Thanksgiving meals thanks to an outpouring of community generosity.



Donations from neighbors, organizations and nonprofits helped prepare turkeys and full meal boxes for distribution.

Families can pick up a turkey and boxed meal Saturday at the Governor’s Square Mall Sears lot beginning at 7 a.m.

Watch the video below for details on other food pantries.

Community support sets the stage for major Thanksgiving meal distribution

The Big Bend is proving once again that when the need is great, this community shows up. I am neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney in Southwest Tallahassee, and the response to our WTXL Turkey Drive is one of the strongest we have ever seen.

From the moment the sun came up Thursday morning, neighbors lined up with frozen turkeys in hand, determined to make sure families across our region have a meal on the table this Thanksgiving.

By the end of the day, the results were remarkable.

We did not just reach our goal of 1,000 turkeys and $50,000 — we passed it.

One thousand one hundred eighty turkeys collected, and more than $87,000 raised.

Second Harvest CEO Monique Ellsworth says this kind of turnout is only possible because the whole community came together.

“I think that the loss of SNAP and people really thinking about what that meant for families really bubbled up like this response is empathy. So I imagine that's why we saw such a huge out-pour of support,” Ellsworth said.

Neighbors, public safety officers, local businesses, and a $25,000 match from the nonprofit Creative Kids helped make the difference.

Those donations now move into the next phase.

On Saturday, families can pick up a turkey and a full boxed meal at the Governor’s Square Mall Sears parking lot.

Distribution begins at 7 a.m. and will continue until supplies run out.

There is a limit of two per vehicle.

Across the region, local food pantries are also stepping in to meet the need throughout the weekend.

Manna on Meridian at 220 North Meridian Road will serve Saturday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 1 p.m.

Grace Mission Episcopal Church at 303 West Brevard Street will serve Sunday at 5 p.m.

Alarm Mission Possible Enrichment Center at 2532 West Tharpe Street will distribute from 9 to 11 Saturday morning.

These are only a few of the organizations giving food on a regular basis.

For a full list of food pantries and more details about Saturday’s turkey distribution, visit WTXL.tv.

