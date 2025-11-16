TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — The government shutdown left communities struggling, pushing families like Michael Paterson’s to rely on community food giveaways for essential support.



Community members whose jobs and pay were impacted by the government shutdown are struggling to get back on their feet.



Food distributions are still supplying families with essential food despite SNAP benefits being restored.



Watch the video below to learn about Michael Paterson's story, and how it is similar to many others in the community.

Government Shutdown ends, but community hardship continues

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As families lined up right here for fresh meals, the message was clear.

It was a day full of food kindness and community connection.

I'm Lyric Sloan in Griffin Heights, taking you to two food distributions, showing you that even with the government reopened and SNAP benefits being restored, there are still people in our community who rely on these distributions.

When I spoke to Michael Paterson, he sat in the driver's seat of his own car waiting in line at the community food giveaway, one of the only places he's been driving to lately.

"I drive for Astro Travels and Tours, and work has been very slow. It's been really hard," Paterson said.

Paterson is among many tour bus drivers that were struggling during the government shutdown.

According to the US Travel Association, the travel industry was at risk of losing $1 billion per week, turning once reliable work into weeks of doubt for drivers like Paterson.

" Things were really hard on us because of the government shutdown. It really affected our finances and everything," Paterson said.

At home, Paterson and his wife were running numbers trying to make the math work.

"I have a lot of doctor bills and everything, and we have a high rent and everything and mortgage and and my wife was worrying about how we're going to get through to get through this month,"

In search of relief, Paterson attended the community celebration food distribution at Griffin Middle School, an event hosted by All Nations, Leon County Schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Second Harvest.

The bi-monthly gathering, aims to lift up community members who are struggling, offering food, support and reassurance.

"The community needs to know that somebody cares about them. You know, the reason that we go into these neighborhoods where there's not a lot of traffic and there's not a lot of you know, seemingly support is because we want them to know. We want them to know that we care about them," Marcus Nicolas, Leon County School Board Member, said.

Across town, another food distribution was just wrapping up.

A Farm Share giveaway, sponsored by Sheriff Walt McNeil, County Commissioner Christian Caban and County Commissioner Bill Proctor.

Proctor says the need was undeniable.

"The earliest person that I talked to said they arrived at 4:25 a.m., this morning, and when people arrive for an event at 8:00 a.m. and they're here at 4:25 a.m., and at 5:00 a.m. and at 5:30 a.m. and at 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. I mean, they were grateful, Proctor said.

For Paterson and his family, these distributions have become support that they otherwise would struggle to live without.

"That would relieve us to have put our focus on other things and not be worried about us if we are going to have food or not," Paterson said.

Today's turnout proves that these food distributions are still a lifeline for many in our community.

The next Community Celebration will be held in January and the next Farm Shares food distribution will be on December, 20 .

In Griffin Heights, Lyric Sloan, ABC, 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.