TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After lengthy discussions, Leon County Schools and the Leon County Teachers Association reached impasse over teacher salary increases Wednesday night.



Both sides say they feel optimistic about the outcome as they prepare to receive guidance on how to move forward.

They also reached an agreement on the distribution of state funds for teacher salaries and a potential millage rate increase for teacher salaries.

Watch the video below for a breakdown of Wednesday's negotiations.

LCS and LCTA reach impasse over teacher salary increases

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The School District and the Union will go to impasse over teacher salary increases, but it's an outcome that's left both sides feeling more positive.

"How generally are you feeling about the outcome of tonight's meeting? "

"A general feeling is, you know, optimism," said Scott Mazur, President of the Leon Classroom Teachers Association.

"That's why I think going through this process may be somewhat healthy. Someone outside of us is going to say, 'You know what guys? There's nothing left for them to give. Or they may rule with the union," said Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

The District and the Union could not agree on the proposed salary increases for teachers about $4.4 million on top of $1 million in state funds for teacher salaries.

Now, a third party will review the books and make a recommendation to the School Board.

However, both sides did agree on allocating that $1 million from the State to teachers retroactively in a lump sum by potentially the December paycheck.

"If we can get it before the holidays, where people are still feeling the financial crunch, I think that's a positive thing," said Mazur.

They also agreed on setting up a proposal to add a millage increase to the 2026 ballot.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said 1 mill is around $26 million in Leon County.

Both sides say they feel confident the community would vote yes on this proposal.

"The voters of Leon County love their public schools and their public school teachers, and they understand the work that they're doing," said Mazur.

The union and the district will go back to the table to discuss the language to add a millage increase to the ballot in the 2026 midterms.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.