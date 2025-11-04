Council on the Status of Men and Boys leads effort to empower communities in public safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The three-day PCI Training Institute session in Tallahassee brings together local leaders, educators, and nonprofits to learn community-based strategies for preventing violence and strengthening neighborhood safety.



Council on the Status of Men and Boys leads training sessions that equips residents with tools and action plans to prevent and reduce violence in their neighborhoods.

40 community leaders, educators, and organizations are getting hands-on training and collaboration.



Watch the video below to see how lasting community-led solutions to improve public safety and well-being are being cultivated

There's been an increase of violent crimes at the hands of our youth in Leon County.

That's according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

I'm Lyric Sloan Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood, where a new approach is being rolled out to prevent crimes from happening, starting at the source.

Today marks day two of a three-day PCI Training Institute session here in Tallahassee, an important mission focused on equipping neighbors with the skills, strategies, and action plans needed to prevent and reduce violence in their communities.

Hosted by the Council on the Status of Men and Boys, this training is designed to empower local leaders to take an active role in public safety and community well-being.

"For every citizen, there's not a cop, right? And so if we're going to create some of the solutions to our community, communities got to become more equipped to be able to be a part of that public safety plan," Royle King, Tallahassee-Leon County Council on the Status of Men and Boys Executive Director, said.

One of the key strategies being taught this week is empowering residents, directly giving them the tools to create change within their own neighborhoods.

More than 40 representatives from nonprofits, human service agencies, neighborhood associations, and local schools are taking part in the training.

They're working alongside national trainers to learn how to identify warning signs, strengthen community connections, and turn those lessons into action once they return home.

"With all of these different people who can bring all of these different things to the table in order to help and support our kids and better our kids," Allison Agbasoga, Leon County High School Assistant Principal of Discipline, said.

The Professional Community Intervention Training Institute developed this curriculum to prepare organizations and residents to take part in their community's public safety efforts, leading neighborhood sessions and engaging directly with families where it matters most.

"So we were trying to pick neighborhoods that are experiencing a lot of the gun violence, and then obviously, there's the poverty and other things that happen before a gun is picked up; there are steps. And so we were trying to identify communities and leveraging them being here to hit some of those." King said.

The next neighborhood session is tomorrow, November 5th, at the Walker Ford Community Center.

